I did an interview on TRT World on Wednesday evening that summarized my views on the Iran war, including why I think Donald Trump’s current indefinite ceasefire provides a “good enough” status quo for Israel, Iran and the US. A status quo that can last, irrespective of negotiations or intermittent outbreaks of violence, until the next crisis, i.e., until US and Israeli political leaders feel the need for another war.

Transcript is auto-generated and edited for clarity:

Louisa: Well, Matthew Hoh is a former captain in the US Marine Corps and a former State Department officer. And I’m pleased to say that he joins us now from Wake Forest, North Carolina. Thank you for giving us your time, Matthew. So I want to draw on your military expertise and just to really wonder what you make of what’s going on at the moment. So we’ve got the US president saying that he hasn’t put a deadline on this ceasefire. Perhaps we should start there. What do you think is going on from the US side of things?

Matt: Well, thank you for inviting me to join you, Louisa. One of the few things we can say with any certainty about warfare is that it is uncertain. And, of course, Donald Trump is famously unpredictable. But what I think is occurring here, and we still may see a negotiated settlement, we still may see a return to conflict, but I think what you have today is a modus vivendi that the three major sides, Israel, the United States and Iran can live with. I think each side has something that they can take back to their constituencies and say this is victory for us.

When we talk about Donald Trump and the uncertainty of what does this ceasefire mean, I think it means that it allows for the president of the United States to say to the American people: “we stood up to the Iranians, I’m the first president who’s ever been willing to do that, we put them back in their place, et cetera.” And that is what victory looks like for him. To Iran, where they have control of the Straits of Hormuz, they have that toll, so essentially they have sanctions relief, as well to the Israelis who have their conquest of Lebanon, they can point to. And so I think this is a status quo that all three sides can live with until the next crisis arises.

Louisa: Matthew, that sounds like you’re hopeful that then, because of that, the talks in Islamabad, the second stage, may well go ahead at this time.

Matt: I would think so. I think there’s the opportunity, maybe not tomorrow or this coming week, but certainly I think you have the opportunity here for all sides to have a way to save face and get out of this war. Again, a way to say to their people, their constituencies, we’re winning or we won or we stood up to them and we put them back in their place. For the Americans, this blockade, this is Donald Trump’s ability to say how we are really enforcing our ability to keep the mullahs in Tehran, as they would say, from earning money to sponsor terrorism around the world. You can understand that rhetoric, how that would be pitched, even though, as we know from the Financial Times today, that 34 Iranian ships have passed through the American blockade, and the Americans have only seized two other ships.

In reality it’s a porous blockade, it doesn’t even really exist. One of those ships that was seized was 400 miles southeast of Sri Lanka, how that relates to the Persian Gulf, I don’t know. But for the American public, they’re not going to be aware of that. And so Donald Trump can pitch something like the blockade as being a sign of victory. And again, the same can be said for other aspects of this war or for the Israelis or for the Iranians to make their case. And we can certainly get into what this means for Lebanon, Hezbollah, both the Lebanese government, as well as the Gulf states.

Louisa: When we speak about it like that, it sounds rather childish, doesn’t it? But behind the scenes, there’s a lot going on for this stalemate that we’ve got to at the moment in the strait. I’m just wondering, you served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and as many people are, you’re generally anti-war, of course, but in terms of the mistakes that the U.S. have made militarily, what do you think that they’ve done wrong here?

Matt: Well, this is something that predates this war, Louisa. You have an American military that is overextended around the globe. You have an American military whose planes and ships are manufactured by a military industrial complex that seeks to make profit rather than build weapons to protect American interests. You can see this in a host of different ways. You can see how poorly the American Navy performed against the Houthis in the Red Sea, not just under Donald Trump, but also under Joe Biden. This superficiality of the American military existed before this war. Certainly, we can point to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Vietnam, other places, where the American military failed to achieve the objectives that it was given. And so you have an American military that came into this war poorly led, unable to meet objectives put forward to it by its political bosses, supplied and maintained by a defense industry that is there just for the profit. You have an American Navy, just to give some examples here, you have an American Navy that has 10 aircraft carriers, but only three are available for this war. And one of those is a Gerald Ford, which has been at sea since June. So she’s approaching 11 months at sea when those ships usually are only out at sea for six months.

So you can point to examples like this to show again the paucity, the superficiality, the paper tiger that the American military is. And certainly that doesn’t diminish the fact that the American military can kill a lot of people. It can bomb a lot of buildings. It can destroy tens and tens of thousands of targets. But to what point, what purpose, what can it achieve? And I believe, and I know others do as well, that the American military was really only able to fight for about six weeks and that this ceasefire, among other reasons, was predicated or needed because the American military needed to rest, it needed to refit, it needed to resupply, it needed to rotate in new ships and new Air Force squadrons. And, so, I think as people look at this war and what this war means, and I’m one of those, Louisa, who believe that this war will be seen as a war between the 20th century and the 21st century. That you see the Americans fighting this war to preserve a 20th century American empire using 20th century tactics and operations and strategies, while the Iranians can be viewed as representing the 21st century in all its different forms.

Louisa: That’s really interesting. And it’s interesting also that you mentioned that the U.S. may be or may have been buying time because that’s exactly what Iran accused them of doing. And then before we let you go, I just wonder what you think then that Iran has done wrong here or perhaps what they’ve done right now.

Matt: Well, the Iranians were able to set out objectives that they could achieve and then build a strategy to achieve those objectives. So they knew that they couldn’t fight the American Navy at sea or the American Air Force in the skies. And so they built missile and drone fleets over decades and prepared, they exercised a great degree of strategic patience to employ those weapons in a way that they could offset American and Israeli and Arab state advantages. But more importantly, more proximate to this we’re talking about here, the Iranians understood that the way that they were going to achieve deterrence in the future, the way that they were going to achieve regaining their sovereignty, if you will, to basically make it so that a war against them in the future would be impossible, would be to put such economic and political pressure on the Americans that such a war in the future would be impossible.

And they did this by achieving objectives of we’re going to cause an energy crisis, which they were able to do, which didn’t just have regional effects, but worldwide effects, as well as we’re going to cause a political crisis. And you see that in the political stress that erupted, not just between America’s allies in the Gulf, but between America’s allies in Europe, as well as in the Pacific. The amount of political and economic stress being put on Japan and South Korea because of this war is massive, right? So you have to give credit to the Iranians for understanding the Americans, understanding their weaknesses, and then designing objectives and creating strategies to achieve those objectives. And so when you put that up against how the Americans have fought this war, you really see what a mismatch it was. And so now I think the argument that Iran is a world power is something that the world has to contend with for good or for bad.

Louisa: And that’s definitely not what the U.S. set out to do, for sure. But we shall keep across the second round of talks and see if it does go ahead. We really appreciate you taking us through all of that. Matthew Hoh, a former captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and a former State Department officer, we thank you.

Matt: Thank you, Louisa.

To add a bit to the above, with regards to the Straits of Hormuz, as the FT reported, 34 identifiable Iranian ships went through the US blockade. Those were ships that had their transponders on, how many ships got through without their transponders on or were operating untracked is not known. If the Iranians are able to get out dozens of ships for every ship the Americans seize, the math is Iran’s their favor, particularly as they are receiving a premium for their oil. Add to this the toll the Iranians are collecting on ships passing through the Straits of Hormuz, a toll, according to J.P. Morgan, that would earn Iran $70-90 billion annually (Iran’s nominal GDP per IMF is $300 billion). You can see how even with the American blockade, the current situation is a boon for Iran.

Meanwhile, the one or two ships the Americans seize daily can be highlighted by the American press and used by President Trump and his allies to cite success. No doubt the “blockade” serves political purposes as well in Iran. The US can settle into a policy similar towards its containment policy against Iraq from 1991-2003, including intermittent bombings or weeks long campaigns that will never constitute a real threat to Iran’s government but are to keep the Israelis and the loudest voices in DC quiet, while stirring the pot of hope that the Kurds, Baluchs, Azeris, Arabs or whoever will stage an uprising, carry out a coup or start a civil war. Israel keeps its conquest in southern Lebanon and moves forward on annexing the West Bank. DC, Tel Aviv, and Tehran can all say they have won. Until the next crisis, whether that is a month from now, six months from now, next year, two years from now…

Here are a few Notes I have posted to Substack recently:

For a longer discussion on this possible modus vivendi, including how this pertains to Lebanon, Hezbollah and the Gulf states, please watch my conversation from Wednesday with Nima Alkorshid on Dialogue Works:

and my conversation on Tuesday with Judge Napolitano on Judging Freedom:

Finally, I don’t do that many traditional media interviews like the one I did on TRT last evening. Most interviews I do now are podcasts or YouTube programs, generally longer formats between 30 and 90 minutes. It made me think about doing studio interviews, and I looked up and found the very first interview I ever did. From October 31, 2009, with Judy Woodruff on PBS Newshour: