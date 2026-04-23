Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

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Sherri Maurin's avatar
Sherri Maurin
Apr 23

Thank you, Matt! Incisive! Informative! Ah…..Face-saving diplomacy! (Perhaps another quest for the Peace Prize?). But Iran becoming a world power (with 21st century approaches….calling it….)

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Bill Astore's avatar
Bill Astore
Apr 23

You were dead right in 2009, Matt. Great to see that "old" interview with Judy Woodruff.

Amazing that your words of wisdom from 2009 were dismissed and that the folly persisted for another 12 years.

And what a question by Judy at the end! You're 36 -- too young to have a brain!

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