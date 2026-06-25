Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

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Sera's avatar
Sera
Jun 26

Ah yes, don’t we all remember the first place we were tear-gassed? For me it was in Berkeley where the local cops were shocked that some protesters had masks, and were throwing the canisters back at them. The noive!

You’re a treasure, Mat, andI’m glad Ralph Nader picked up on your speech. Onward!

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Lea
Jun 25

Please keep up your important work. We Shall Overcome! ✌️☮️

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