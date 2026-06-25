Armistice Day and the Empire
Ralph Nader published my essay.
Last November, I gave a Veterans Day speech to the Community Church in Boston. I published that speech as a Substack post and Ralph Nader liked it so much he printed copies of it. If you’d like to get a copy of that speech, you can do so for free (until July 4th) at this link.
This week, I spoke with Ralph about why Armistice Day was an inconvenient and troublesome holiday for the US government and had to be changed to Veterans Day on his weekly radio program:
I guest-hosted again on The Deep Focus Show and had a really great conversation with Professor Tom Reifer on politics, war and the madman strategy:
Tom’s essay, The Unfolding World War, the Political Uses of Madness, and the Fate of Republics, upon which our conversation is based, is excellent.
For my friends in North Carolina, Iyad Burnat a leader in the non-violent resistance in Palestine against the Israeli occupation, will be speaking in Asheville on Sunday and in Raleigh on Monday and Wednesday. I’ve known Iyad for nearly ten years. I was a guest in his home in Bilin and, alongside Iyad and his fellow villagers, demonstrated against the occupation in 2017. Bilin was the first place I was tear-gassed while in the West Bank. Iyad was featured in the 2011 award winning film Five Broken Cameras. Please come out and meet him.
Asheville, June 28:
Raleigh, June 29 and July 1:
I’ve been fortunate to be doing 10 or more interviews a week. I am unsure how to publish such a large volume, but here are two from this past Tuesday. One with TRT News and the other with Judge Napolitano:
Ah yes, don’t we all remember the first place we were tear-gassed? For me it was in Berkeley where the local cops were shocked that some protesters had masks, and were throwing the canisters back at them. The noive!
You’re a treasure, Mat, andI’m glad Ralph Nader picked up on your speech. Onward!
Please keep up your important work. We Shall Overcome! ✌️☮️