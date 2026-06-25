Last November, I gave a Veterans Day speech to the Community Church in Boston. I published that speech as a Substack post and Ralph Nader liked it so much he printed copies of it. If you’d like to get a copy of that speech, you can do so for free (until July 4th) at this link.

Veterans For Peace, London, Remembrance Sunday, 2016. Never Again was the banner carried by veterans following WWI. Veterans For Peace were the only ones marching with that banner on Remembrance Sunday in 2016. Photo: Ellen Davidson.

This week, I spoke with Ralph about why Armistice Day was an inconvenient and troublesome holiday for the US government and had to be changed to Veterans Day on his weekly radio program:

I guest-hosted again on The Deep Focus Show and had a really great conversation with Professor Tom Reifer on politics, war and the madman strategy:

Tom’s essay, The Unfolding World War, the Political Uses of Madness, and the Fate of Republics, upon which our conversation is based, is excellent.

For my friends in North Carolina, Iyad Burnat a leader in the non-violent resistance in Palestine against the Israeli occupation, will be speaking in Asheville on Sunday and in Raleigh on Monday and Wednesday. I’ve known Iyad for nearly ten years. I was a guest in his home in Bilin and, alongside Iyad and his fellow villagers, demonstrated against the occupation in 2017. Bilin was the first place I was tear-gassed while in the West Bank. Iyad was featured in the 2011 award winning film Five Broken Cameras. Please come out and meet him.

Asheville, June 28:

Raleigh, June 29 and July 1:

I’ve been fortunate to be doing 10 or more interviews a week. I am unsure how to publish such a large volume, but here are two from this past Tuesday. One with TRT News and the other with Judge Napolitano: