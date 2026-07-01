I guest-hosted another episode of The Deep Focus Show, and I got to interview my friend and colleague Bill Hartung. Bill is arguably the greatest expert on the American war industry. Our interview, following the interviews on Muskism and Madman Strategy, doesn’t simply articulate the dangers of the growing dominance of Silicon Valley in the American military industrial complex, but gets to something deeper and darker, a philosophy and world view informed equally by techno-feudalism/fascism, Trumpism and good old-fashioned war mongering and profiteering.

Last year, I wrote an essay on the institutional dangers of the MAGA movement to the US military:

The Trump Administration, with Pete Hegseth as the slick front man, sees the purging of the U.S. military of those not white, straight, male, and Christian to be not only a virtuous act but a strengthening one. In their minds, and in service to their ideology, Trump, Hegseth, and their followers believe that a military devoid of women, LGBTQ+, and non-white Americans will be a stronger military…a U.S. military that is smaller will necessarily be stronger because it will be purer.

What I left out was that, in their fever dreams, Big Tech supplants and reinforces this smaller but purer American military. AI, robots and drones, and ever more precise weapons - lethality! - more than make up for the absence of women, LGBTQ+ and non-white soldiers. To these techno-nationalists, white-Christian-straight-male purity, infused and strengthened with technology, is not only what will protect this nation, but is what will redeem it.

These visions are the type of stuff that in a sane society would be relegated to the dime store novels on the nightstands of an unemployed Stephen Miller or Stephen Gorka, or in the cartoons consumed by the incel tech fanboys on disturbing parts of the internet. But we don’t live in a sane society, because Miller and Gorka run American security policy, and those fanboys rise in tech conglomerates and issue manifestos:

Two clips from my appearance on Monday with Mario Nawfal:

As well as my appearance on Tuesday with Judge Napolitano, where we spent the first half talking about the worsening escalation between Ukraine and Russia, a war that I see no end to: