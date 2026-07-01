Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JD's avatar
JD
Jul 1

Couple things. First, I like your peace poppy as an easy and impactful reminder how lay people like myself can bear witness to peace. Where did you get yours? Second, as a relative newbie to these discussions, but as someone who thought I was fairly informed on global issues, I always come back to the secrecy of Israel's nuclear capabilities. I wonder if more of the American electorate are like me and see the irony that Israel, current and past US Administration's of both parties, and the Isreal Lobby demand transparency around Iran's nuclear program, while there is no transparency of Israel's nuclear programs. Is Iran requiring equal transparency in their negotiations with the US?

Reply
Share
5 replies by Matthew Hoh and others
Matt Stickler's avatar
Matt Stickler
Jul 1

I noticed that Mearsheimer and Scott Ritter seem more inclined to believe that Russia will strike targets in NATO territory in the near term. On that topic, you seemed reluctant to embrace the notion and said that Russia may just "muddle along" for a few more years. Maybe you have some healthy skepticism or are more generally optimistic, but Putin is ready to retaliate for the economic pain that these NATO attacks are doing to his country. I say "NATO attacks" although they originate from Ukraine, the Russians know that they are supplied and directed by NATO. I even saw a brief Internet clip of Rick Sanchez on RT with a map showing a major NATO airfield and base in southeast Poland that Russia seems eager to target.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Matthew Hoh and others
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Hoh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture