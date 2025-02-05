And Jesus said: “Where death is, there a gathering of vultures will be.”

~ Luke 17:37

My initial thoughts on one of this century's most alarming and potentially consequential press conferences.

First and foremost:

Will American soldiers take part in deliberate crimes against humanity and come home in body bags for the benefit of Israel and Jared Kushner’s real estate developer friends?

Along with that question and the spectacle and significance of the President of the United States standing next to a wanted war criminal, President Trump offered three key policy announcements that may dictate US, Middle Eastern and world affairs for decades to come.

1. The President's commitment to the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians in Gaza, his certainty that the ethnic cleansing will occur with the assistance of other nations, and his announcement that the US would take over Gaza – whatever that means* - ensures an end to the ceasefire and nascent peace process in Gaza.

How can Hamas and the Palestinians continue with the ceasefire and peace process after such statements? Of course, the US and Israel will blame Hamas and the Palestinians for a resumption of the violence. That will justify a return to the genocide and will satisfy both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu's domestic political interests. It's also a sure thing that the majority of the Western corporate press will willingly go along with that storyline.**

Furthermore, we need to note that the commitment of the United States to the ethnic cleansing of a population has many historical American precedents. None perhaps ever stated as boldly or brutally as President Trump did tonight.

2. President Trump hinted at a coming US recognition of Israeli annexation of the West Bank, which has always been Israel's priority and ultimate goal. In the last month, we have likely seen the opening phases of annexation.

Can we expect to see a direct US role in the annexation? If it's possible for a direct US role in Gaza, including ground troops, as President Trump made clear tonight, then why would it not be possible in the West Bank? I have stated continually that the Israelis cannot carry out their ethnic cleansing of Gaza at the same time as their annexation of the West Bank. They can do that, however, if the US plays a direct role on the ground.

3. The joint declaration by both leaders that Iran will never possess a nuclear weapon is nothing new. However, the determination of President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu to achieve their aims, regardless of reality, international law or history, makes it seem possible that an attack on Iran will occur at some point, quite possibly using manufactured intelligence to justify war, as was done more than twenty years ago by the George W. Bush administration to invade, occupy and destroy Iraq. That no one was ever held accountable for the deliberate mendacity of that war allows a similarly catastrophic war with Iran to be possible, just as President Biden's and the Democrat's support and protection of Israel's genocide in Gaza for 16 months allows now for President Trump's actions.

Yesterday, on Dialogue Works, I said twice to Nima that after the first two weeks of this kleptocracy, I'll never again think or say anything is impossible. Now, I am contemplating US troops*** not just in Gaza but in the West Bank, alongside a years-long air and naval campaign against Iran. These were fantastical thoughts up until just a few hours ago. It doesn't take much fantasy to imagine the horrors that may come.

*Asked if US troops would be part of the US takeover of Gaza, President Trump replied: "We'll do what's necessary...We'll take it over and develop it."

**I am still amazed the White House press corps asked only one feeble question about the possibility of US troops in Gaza.

***Perhaps it will be large contingents of American and international mercenaries but such a mercenary expedition seems improbable for operational reasons. It sounds like young Americans in uniform may be sent to Gaza to kill and be killed for zionism and real estate deals.