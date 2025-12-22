Below is an essay I wrote for the Eisenhower Media Network on how the MAGA movement, with Pete Hegseth in the vanguard, will weaken the U.S. military to the point of defeat in any future war. This is not an essay based on my political beliefs, worldview, or morality, but rather a piece written as a military analyst.

(First published with Eisenhower Media Network.)

The U.S. military is overextended across the globe. More than 750 American military bases outside the U.S. host Army brigades, Air Force squadrons, and Navy fleets that are smaller than at any time since before World War II. A weapons industry–despite receiving over $8 trillion in 20 years and securing more than half of this year’s $1 trillion Pentagon budget–seems to be incapable of producing weapons and munitions in sufficient quantity to support the U.S. military in an actual war. No one younger than 80 years old can say that the U.S. has won a war in their living memory. This is the state of the American military. The Trump Administration, with Pete Hegseth leading the Pentagon, is determined to exacerbate the situation.

Rather than seeking to address its worldwide overextension, the Trump Administration proposes new military adventures in South America (Venezuela), Africa (Nigeria), and the Middle East (Gaza). Instead of confronting the corpulent and parasitic military-industrial complex, it offers the weapons industry more money while relaxing, or even removing, the already weak tests and evaluations of the overpriced and underperforming weapons going into soldiers’ hands.

In place of an honest examination of decades of American military failure, the Hegseth Pentagon hosts parades, renames the Department of Defense to the Department of War, and demands a return of a warrior culture; as if the reason for our fellow service members lying in graves in Arlington was not the fatally flawed strategies and politics of the Iraq and Afghan wars, but that that their vocabulary and appearance weren’t tough enough.

To be fair, this description of the Trump administration’s Pentagon policies does not differ greatly from his predecessors in office this century. The dire state and reality of the U.S. military did not begin this past January. There is a likelihood the U.S. will lose the next war it fights, and that won’t be solely due to Trump administration decisions – the Houthis defeated the U.S. Navy under both the Biden and Trump administrations in the Red Sea, something very few American military commentators are acknowledging.

What sets the Trump Administration apart from previous administrations is its realization of MAGA ideology and vision as Pentagon policy. We can identify issues of strategy, corruption, and politics that have weakened the U.S. military and deployed it to unwinnable wars, but the recreation of the U.S. military along white, Christian, and patriarchal lines– MAGA tenants–will destroy the U.S. military and do irreparable harm to the U.S.

The Trump Administration, with Pete Hegseth as the slick front man, sees the purging of the U.S. military of those not white, straight, male, and Christian to be not only a virtuous act but a strengthening one. In their minds, and in service to their ideology, Trump, Hegseth, and their followers believe that a military devoid of women, LGBTQ+, and non-white Americans will be a stronger military. In their bigoted reasoning, a U.S. military that is smaller will necessarily be stronger because it will be purer. It’s not hard to understand the disastrous consequences such regressive and supremacist policies will deliver. Those consequences will not only result in great regression of national justice and equality, and a deepening of the already deep polarization in our society, but will also ensure defeat on any future battlefield.

Historians have written about the strength that diversity provides to American combat power. Integrated units ensured success in World War II at the Battle of the Bulge and prevented disaster in Korea. In both wars, U.S. military officers and civilian leaders resisted integration. It’s not hard to imagine reactionary white officers and civilian leaders accepting defeat rather than witnessing integration in the 1940s and 50s. Sadly, we don’t have to imagine such thinking in 2025, with white and nativist supremacy informing national and homeland security policies, whether it be the firing of General CQ Brown or the utilization of National Guardsmen and Marines to reinforce ICE’s assaults on American communities.

The folly of not integrating women into the military lasted longer than racial segregation. Essentially, the United States has, up until very recently, ensured that half of its population could not fully help defend the country. James Bradley, whose father raised the American flag with the Marine Corps over Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II, writes of a conversation with a Vietnamese woman who fought the Americans:

“Mr. Bradley, the Mongols came, and we beat them. The Chinese came, we beat them. The French and Japanese came, and we beat them. Then you Americans came, and we beat you too. You invaders all made the same mistake, you only send 50% of your power, your men. In Vietnam, the women fight. We use all our power.”

In their quasi-religious and fully crackpot desire to purify the American military, Trump, Hegseth and their adherents are ensuring future defeat. This crass, base and un-American pursuit of a white, Christian and patriarchal military to make real the substance of MAGA ideology is unconstitutional, shameful and repugnant. It’s also militarily unsound. The fracturing of the unity of our men and women in uniform by their leadership’s bigotry will cause unit cohesion to break down, talented service members to not re-enlist, and missions to fail. Many of those who will eagerly seek to join such a MAGA military will be ignorant, bigoted and unworldly, not the template for a successful 21st-century force. Not using all our power, as represented through all our people, will catastrophically weaken an American military already disadvantaged by overextension, corrupt weapons companies, and disastrous strategic and political decisions. Future defeat seems certain.

As an American, I am angered by the hatred, intolerance and prejudice embodied by President Trump and Secretary Hegseth’s leadership. As a veteran, I am frightened at the practical war-fighting implications that come from the outrageous treatment of black and brown, LGBTQ+ and female service members who we know are just as capable, competent and loyal as white, straight and Christian servicemembers.

Dangerously, it might require a future war and defeat for MAGA loyalists and their leaders to understand this as well.

