Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
Jun 22

We often hear reminders to "Thank veterans for their service." I am more inclined to express to them my empathy for how they have been lied to and betrayed by the government that callously uses and sacrifices them to corporate profit. This month marks the 59th anniversary of the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty in which 174 of the 294-man crew were wounded and 34 killed -- a ghastly 74% casualty rate.

President Johnson and Defense Secretary Robert McNamara called back two rescue missions from the nearby 6th Fleet. Survivors were threatened with prison -- or worse -- if they spoke out. Rep. Thomas Massie has called for an official House Congressional inquiry into the USS Liberty scandal. Call your Congressional rep today and ask if they have joined Massie in his call. If not, it tells you all you need to know about your rep -- they are a traitor, no matter the party. And they are cowards who betray the Patriots of the USS Liberty.

"My" AIPAC-funded Congress critter Rep. Tony Wied (R-WI) has not joined Massie. I'm running a newspaper ad calling him out on his betrayal.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Matthew Hoh and others
Bill Astore's avatar
Bill Astore
Jun 22

Recruitment by Hollywood and the sporting world is key. All those movies that show war as heroic. And that glorify weaponry as well. And all those tributes from sports stars, the NFL salutes, etc. But you don't see any Hollywood or sports stars (Pat Tillman excepted) signing up for military service.

And of course the video games, all those "Call of Duty" games, first-person shooter, etc., that make war and killing seem exciting and bloodless.

As Americans we are taught to salute "our" troops and otherwise to remain silent and ignorant about how those troops are being used in wars that are undeclared and disconnected from national defense. Not enough of us ask tough questions; but of course we are discouraged from doing so.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Matthew Hoh
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Hoh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture