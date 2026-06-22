We’ve already spent a trillion dollars on debt payments for the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. By 2040, it will be five trillion dollars we’ve spent. So, you have this hollowing out effect. You have nations pulling away from us, not buying our treasuries. Interest rates go up. The dollar, of course, then becomes devalued. Things become a lot more expensive in this country. We continue to pull ourselves apart with our immigration bullshit, culture wars, whatever. And then we have climate change. 2035, 2040, not just our ability to affect things overseas, but internally…you’re looking at an American people that have a government that can’t support them, that are increasingly impoverished. They certainly don’t live as well as their parents lived. That isolation, [other nations] not buying our debt anymore, creating other avenues so that the dollar is not the world reserve currency. Okay, there you go. That’s how you start to see the American empire really start to unravel and the American people pay the price for it.

I’m going to be posting, in parts, a podcast I did on the Get Subversive Podcast with கார்த்திக் புரு (@karthikpuru91). Karthik did a phenomenal job leading me through an explanation of how the US Empire unravels in the next decades, while including my personal story. Additionally, his video and audio editing is some of the best I have seen, and I’ve been doing this since 2009.

In the first part, Karthik and I discuss how the Empire recruits its soldiers and how this recruitment, based upon false stories and promises, and a lack of opportunity for career and purpose among young Americans, demonstrates the hollowness that makes the US Empire structurally vulnerable.

Recorded March 9, 2026:

[Transcript was auto-generated and has been corrected for clarity and length.]

Karthik: If it’s not too lengthy to talk about it, would you be able to get into how you first decided that you wanted to, for lack of a better word, serve?



Matt: I always had an interest in it. When I was a kid in high school, I applied to go to West Point and the Naval Academy, I got an ROTC scholarship. And then my senior year in high school, that was the year of the first U.S. war on Iraq, the Iraq-Kuwait War, the Iraq-American War, the Persian Gulf War, whatever you want to call it, 1990, 1991. And that really shocked me, witnessing or seeing blood for oil. I didn’t go to West Point. I could have. I didn’t take the ROTC scholarship. I could have. I went to college and went through college and studied philosophy and political philosophy, classics, comparative religion, and then graduated in 1995 and the world seemed to be a different place.

This idea that we were in a new world order and I was naive, foolish, ignorant enough to believe that history simply didn’t apply, or that what happened in the past wasn’t part of a continuous line of history that we all belong to. I think I was in agreement with Francis Fukuyama’s The End of History, that we were in a new era. And, so, I think if you’d asked me at that point, what about the Vietnam War? What about the Mexican-American War? I’d say, oh, those were terrible. I’d call them either stupid mistakes or I’d say that was imperialism or the ugly, terrible parts of Manifest Destiny or whatever. But I would say that was different. And I think that’s something that every generation does. They think that they have their own agency, that they’re not part of the historical process, or historical continuity.

So, I was working in finance, actually, and I was very bored. I wanted to do something bigger with myself. I wanted to be part of something that was serious. I wanted to prove myself. I wanted to be part of history, if you will. And yeah, so some other things didn’t work out, and I ended up in the Marine Corps.

Second Lieutenant Hoh, 1998. I like to call this: Portrait of a Young Man with a Lot of Bad Decisions Ahead of Him.



Karthik: One of the things that really comes up all the time with especially the U.S., any sort of defense forces, now it’s the Department of War, any sort of army, is that it’s almost like a coercive institution, in that not only does the coercion and the brainwashing take place after enlistment, but also prior to that.

They target through the recruitment processes, and you pointed out ROTC is an especially important aspect. We’re kind of like poorer, and this is something that is being brought up. There are a lot of Black veterans being used to drum up the war machine for Iran. A lot of TikToks of Black service members dancing and saying that they’re going on a vacation of some sort. These poor communities and marginalized, disenfranchised communities, the people coming from those communities, as well as poor white people, tend to not have an option but to enlist because this becomes the pathway through which they actually have social mobility. So, both from that standpoint as well as from the standpoint of how, before we get into how the enlisting dehumanizes the soldier, the service member, can you talk to how prior to enlistment they especially target the more disenfranchised people who, for lack of a better way to put it, have no option but to enlist?

Matt: Yeah, and you won’t find this written down anywhere. But you will see that if you ever talk to people who did recruiting duty, I can’t imagine it’s changed much in the last several years. I certainly knew of it for a couple of decades where I knew people who were involved with [recruiting]. The idea being that you go to black and brown schools and you offer the idea of job training. You offer the idea of college education. You offer the idea of getting skills that you’ll be able to find a job with. And then also the understanding in both black and latino communities that the military is a pathway to the middle class. And that would be, again, you’re not going to find it written down, but talk to someone who did recruiting duty and they’ll tell you that was the pitch that was used in non-white high schools.

Now, my understanding is in the white high schools, the pitch, that stuff was all still there, of course. The money for college, the job training, this will get you out of this town. But my understanding is that in the white high schools it would be more of a pitch that also relied upon; look, your fathers fought, your grandfather’s fought… There was more patriotism put into it, particularly during the Global War on Terror, are you going to go overseas and fight these guys or are you going to wait for them to come here? This is your chance to be a man. So there’s more patriotism, there is more machismo, there is more bravado, more manliness put into it. And that’s why you see, particularly, the Army infantry, the Marine Corps infantry, [are] disproportionately white.

Now, one of the important things to say about the enlistment process is that many people have this idea that the majority of enlistees in the armed forces go straight out of high school into the armed forces, and they don’t. The average age for a recruit into the U.S. military last year was 22.7 years old. So these are young men and women who’ve been out of high school for a few years. And so the idea that this is their first choice, that this is something... and the recruiters are in the high school all the time. Where I live, Wake Forest, North Carolina, we have two high schools in our town, one that is significantly wealthier than the other in terms of the demographics, what parts of the town they are in. My town has a median household income of over $100,000, so it’s a pretty well-to-do... these are not kids coming out of high school, but are young men and women who’ve been out of high school for years now and who are looking for something else.

Google will tell you, as well as the apologists and proponents of the U.S. military, that the U.S. military is representative of all economic tranches across the United States. And yeah, that’s true because of the way the United States military collects its demographic data on who enlists. What the U.S. military does, if you go and enlist in whichever branch, they are going to write down for you your household income as to what your zip code’s household income is. So a 22-year-old man or woman who joins the Army out of Wake Forest, North Carolina, the recruiter is going to say that this young man or woman’s income is the median household income for the zip code.

That’s why uh the Pentagon is able to say: oh, no, the United States military pulls from all social strata. If you look at the data, it shows that the United States military [recruits from] across the entire United States, not just geographically, but also socioeconomically, all parts of America are represented. That is just exhibit A in your first day of stats class as to how you can manipulate data however you like.

So, that’s something for people to consider, that the majority of people who are going into the military are not right out of high school, but they’ve been out of high school for a few years. And many view it as, okay, I’ve tried other things, I don’t see anything else that’s going to provide an opportunity, here’s a chance.

The other thing to consider is the conditioning that comes before joining the military, through our society, through our media, through our entertainment, through our politics. The closeness, the hand-in-glove aspect of the American news media as well as the entertainment media with the Pentagon, the sports complex in this country, how it’s tied into the Pentagon. The Pentagon pays for flyovers. The Pentagon pays sports teams to have announcements during the middle of the game for the veterans to stand up so everyone can clap for them. All these different things that lead into or that provide a conditioning for young men and women to have a positive image of the US military so that they [will join]. They think that in addition to all the economic benefits, the job training, the college, money etc., that also too they are joining an institution that will have them wearing a white hat, and I think for many of us it’s after you’re in, after you’ve been deployed, after you get out of that bubble, that you realize that you weren’t wearing a white hat but were wearing a black hat.

Karthik: Two things that you said really stand out. One is, and it’s really fascinating, you were on Briahna Joy Gray’s podcast talking about Graham Platner and not to draw a parallel or anything but it’s kind of similar, his whole statement of why he joined and I know that his timeline is way different from yours because you’re talking about 1995, whereas he’s in the thick of the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, but the common thread regardless is that it’s less of an economic impulse and more of a lack of purpose. There’s no fulfillment in any other field that you’re able to find besides this. And, in fact, this goes to the larger question of how the economy itself is structured, the fact that this is the one sector in which you get the highest budget, which means that there’s so much spending, so many people, so much resources being dedicate to this and it’s kind of like a top-down sort of way in which it’s organized so that this industry is booming while every other industry fails, and that’s a way by which you can always have an influx of people who are seeking this larger purpose.

Would it be reasonable to say that the people who are enlisting are not exactly desperate for livelihood as such? Is this a more complicated picture? Because even the story of, you don’t have to fight them here, like your grandfathers did and your fathers did and so on... there hasn’t been a real meaningful, besides 9/11, attack that has happened in the U.S. on U.S. soil since maybe Pearl Harbor. So what’s the fear and what’s the rationale, and how reasonable is this rationale that you’re fighting them there then fighting them here. And how much do the people who are enlisting especially if they come from like really well to do and upscale neighborhoods and so on. How do they square this or doesn’t this seem like a bunch of BS?



Matt: It’s absolute propaganda. It completely is. Whether it’s Lindsey Graham saying this today or Tom DeLay saying it 23 years ago, it’s backed by an enormous military industrial complex that also includes, again, our entertainment, our politics, our news, our education.

The relationship between high schools and universities and the Pentagon is massive. There are billions upon billions of dollars that flow from the American national security establishment into universities. The presence of ROTC, what’s called Junior ROTC in high schools, particularly in urban and poor high schools, is very well documented and the insidiousness of that is being better understood.

The Pentagon knows that if they put an advertisement for army recruiting before or after a Marvel superhero movie, they’re going to get a 25% better response. As well as, the fact that you’ve had this very long documented and understood relationship between the Pentagon and Hollywood that goes back decades. The very first Oscar, in 1927, a film called Wings. It’s about American pilots in World War I, and it involved heavy use of the War Department’s assets. The War Department provided more than 3,500 soldiers to take part in the film. And that established a precedent going back almost 100 years now, 99 years, where the role of the Pentagon with Hollywood, again, is hand in glove.

The Pentagon has exercised script authority over thousands of movies and TV shows. Essentially what happens is you have the Pentagon that provides large amounts of vehicles, weapons, planes, ships. They’ll provide soldiers and sailors as extras, which is an enormous subsidy. There’s one [reporter] who believes that, if people remember the Captain Phillips film, the Tom Hanks film about the cargo ship captain who’s taken hostage by pirates and the Navy Seals rescue him, [the] analysis is that that film, because the Navy was so heavily involved, may have saved the studio as much as $50 million.

The Pentagon provides these huge subsidies as well as providing the equipment and the tanks and the planes and everything else to make the movie look good. But that comes at the price of script authority. So the Pentagon reviews thousands upon thousands of television shows and movies, not just ones that are specifically military related. This is why very often you don’t see things coming out of Hollywood about, say, the veteran suicide crisis, because Sony Pictures or Paramount or Netflix or whoever know that if they emphasize that or put out a feature about that, well, the Pentagon is going to say, go ahead and do that, but if you want F-35s to be in your next Transformer movie, you’re not going to get it.

So, there is a conditioning that’s going on here that for young men and women, they’re just not receiving information coming out of the corporate media, out of our institutionalized education systems, that provides them other perspectives. And it’s being done both in an in-your-face way, as well as in a very, almost subconscious way. I think it’s better now with social media, with alternative media, with what we’re doing here right now.

Certainly you could be someone like myself going into the late 1990s. You’re in a new world order and [believe] that American military missions are going to be structured like Somalia or they’re going to be done to protect the Kosovars or something like that, because your main sources were the New York Times and CNN and NPR. There’s certainly information out there, but if you’re not in a Howard Zinn or Noam Chomsky book club, where were you getting it then? I could tell you, someone who did well academically, a good public high school, went to a good private college, I never heard Chomsky or Zinn ever mentioned.

What we’re getting to is that during the Iraq and Afghan wars, there were very significant recruitment problems. This is why the Marines and sailors and soldiers did multiple deployments, while there were stop-loss orders, stop-move orders, things like that. More and more enlistees are family members of those who’ve already served. So what you see is a country like the U.S. that has had a civil-military divide, and I remember in the ‘90s when that was spoken about, this civil-military divide. And now you’re at a point where three out of four people who are going into the U.S. military come from families with service members, not some distant cousins, but my dad and my uncle kind of thing.

So, you have a more insular military being created here as well; one that, certainly we can get talk about what it’s like being in the military, but once you’re in the military, you’re in essentially a bubble and you’re really being conditioned now to, as you were saying before earlier, to dehumanize the enemy and dehumanize foreign populations. At the same time, as you’re dehumanizing these people, you’re being conditioned to believe yourself to be wearing a white hat, someone coming in to save the day, as being the representative of American purpose in this world, this purpose of being the good in a Manichean struggle of good versus evil.

You can watch the full episode here (recorded March 9, 2026):