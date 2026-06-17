I have done very little hosting; I’m almost always a guest. So, it’s a pleasure to get to guest-host The Deep Focus Show. More than that, it is an honor to guest-host for my friend and one of my heroes, John Kiriakou.

In this week’s episode, I interview Professor Quinn Slobodian and journalist Ben Tarnoff on their new book: Muskism: A Guide for the Perplexed. Obviously, this is timely, with Elon Musk becoming mankind’s first trillionaire. However, Quinn and Ben’s book isn’t simply a biography of Musk, but rather an analysis and explanation of how Musk’s impact on the 21st century is comparable to Henry Ford’s impact on the 20th century. Muskism is more of a story of political philosophy, social contract and modern economic history than a retelling of Musk’s life. I was fascinated.

I spoke with Judge Napolitano today on the war in the Middle East and what the signing of the MOU between Iran and the US will mean for the region, US-Israel relations, Donald Trump’s legacy and a 2028 JD Vance/Marco Rubio GOP nomination race.