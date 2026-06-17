Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

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Unacceptable Bob's avatar
Unacceptable Bob
3d

Musk is a fraudster who should be in prison.

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7 replies by Matthew Hoh and others
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
3d

Billionaires should not exist. Same for a trillionaire.

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