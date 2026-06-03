Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

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Dr. Dietmar Hager's avatar
Dr. Dietmar Hager
Jun 3

Dear Matthew,

Thank you for this profoundly honest, lucid, and courageous analysis. Your words carry the immense weight of someone who did not merely study the machinery of empire from afar, but who functioned as its gear—first as a Marine Corps officer in Iraq and later as a State Department official in Afghanistan.

Your transition from the romantic, naive idealism of a young second lieutenant watching Gladiator in Okinawa to a veteran who speaks with the sharp, uncompromising clarity of absolute disillusionment is nothing short of a lighthouse for peace development. It takes rare intellectual honesty and immense moral courage to look into the mirror of one’s own past and admit to having been a colonial administrator in modern khaki shorts. You have transformed that painful realization into a powerful instrument for truth.

The Gladiator quote you cited perfectly encapsulates the fatal flaw of hegemonic think-tanks: the hubris of believing that resistance can be managed, firepowered, or budgeted out of existence. As you correctly point out, whether it is Palestine, Lebanon, or Iraq, resistance is not a product of abstract fanaticism or "dead-enders"—it is the organic, inevitable immune response of a people to foreign occupation and domination.

For decades, the geopolitical drafting boards of Washington and the Zionist movement have constructed an artificial narrative of "the enemy" to justify an endless cycle of violence. This strategy, engineered to sustain dominance and project power across the Middle East, has entirely detached modern warfare from any genuine concept of national defense. Instead, as Richard Nixon famously hinted at decades ago when discussing the tail wagging the dog in American foreign policy, the United States military apparatus has been utilized as the spearhead for an aggressive, destructive hegemony that serves specific ideological and geopolitical interests rather than actual security or global stability.

By refusing to acknowledge that the root cause of this suffering is the occupation itself, these power structures ensure that peace remains impossible. They prefer an endless war because genuine sovereignty and self-determination for the region would mean the collapse of their geopolitical architecture.

Thank you for your tireless work on platforms like Judging Freedom and the Deep Dive, and for consistently stripping away the false, misshapen tropes that the media uses to sanitize these conflicts. By exposing the true mechanisms of empire and identifying the forces that drive humanity into these perverse wars, you are performing a vital service for the global peace movement.

You have become a beacon of authenticity in a landscape of manufactured consent. Please keep speaking truth to power. Thanks for being persistant as the northern star on this mission of truth and peace!

With deepest respect and gratitude, Dietmar Hager, Linz, Austria (fromer officer in the Austrian Ground forces, before reality bit my intellect)

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Sera
Jun 3

What impresses me most about the Iranian strategies is how great a role character has played in their victory. The patience, maturity, and above all, intelligence, is spectacular. I once had a macho braggart tell me about having saved his wife’s life when he was mugged in New York. He said he pulled out a knife and killed the assailant. I said to him, “With just a bit more skill you wouldn’t have had to kill him.” I don’t think he had a clue what I meant, but that’s exactly what Iran is teaching their corrupt attackers.

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