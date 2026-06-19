Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
2d

Anything that stops the US from dropping bombs on Iran is a good thing. I wish the neoliberals of the duopoly would see that truth in this MoU and stop fighting peace.

Reply
Share
1 reply
leethai's avatar
leethai
2d

Good luck with finding a home

Reply
Share
1 reply by Matthew Hoh
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Hoh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture