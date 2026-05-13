Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

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Justin's avatar
Justin
May 13Edited

Thanks for providing the transcript and links to other pertinent articles and interviews, Matt.

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1 reply by Matthew Hoh
Tuesday with Philberg's avatar
Tuesday with Philberg
May 13

Excellent work sir. Yes, "settlers" (fukn foreigners, imo) and the IDF, like many cops in the US, are bad-asses against women and children, but will cower against a man standing up against them.

Thank you for shining light on this subject, Oorah and Semper Fi.

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1 reply by Matthew Hoh
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