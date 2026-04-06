Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
Apr 7

"Once large numbers of U.S. troops are committed to direct combat, they will begin to take heavy casualties in a war they are ill-equipped to fight in a non-cooperative if not downright hostile countryside. Once we suffer large casualties, we will have started a well-nigh irreversible process.

Our involvement will be so great that we cannot - without national humiliation - stop short of achieving our complete objectives. Of the two possibilities I think humiliation would be more likely than the achievement of our objectives - even after we have paid terrible costs."

-George Ball, Undersecretary of State, Confidential Memo to President Johnson on Vietnam War. July 1, 1965

http://www-personal.umd.umich.edu/~ppennock/doc-George%20Ball.htm

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1 reply by Matthew Hoh
George D Hunter's avatar
George D Hunter
Apr 7

Matt, thank you for everything, including the recording of one of the best anti-war songs of all time. It is sung from the heart. My favorite version is Shane McGowan and The Pogues.

You are a man with a brain and a heart. May you have many years ahead of you. George.

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