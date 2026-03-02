Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

JoshuaRayJongema.Com
5d

In 2011 my unit was called The Last Boots On The Ground in Iraq. We were supposed to be leaving, but instead we delivered convoys of MRAP vehicles "to the Iraqi military." We drove past Baghdad and delivered them to Mosul, to US troops who wore non-standard clothing. Within years I saw the same or similar vehicles in pictures, allegedly captured by a force called ISIS, which was used as an excuse for 17 nations to invade Syria. I'm pretty sure I was lied to.

As we went out the contractors went in. Who used those vehicles? I can only speculate.

See: http://joshuarayjongema.com/2021/10/04/1531/

The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
6d

The lies that got the Iraq Wars started just keep on going and going... The propaganda has really hidden the US's culpability for the death and destruction in West Asia for decades now. It's time for the warring to stop and restitution to begin.

