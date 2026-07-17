Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

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Bill Astore's avatar
Bill Astore
Jul 17

Great news, Matt! So glad to hear you're feeling better. Your voice is needed now more than ever.

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1 reply by Matthew Hoh
Dr. Dietmar Hager's avatar
Dr. Dietmar Hager
Jul 17

Oh my goodness, Matt. I didn't know about health-issues, but I'm even more glad to learn your doing much better now and you're planning to intensify your valuable work!

In case I might be of help out assistance as a physician, please be sure to let me know 😉

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1 reply by Matthew Hoh
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