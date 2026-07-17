I finished guest-hosting the Deep Focus Show with two incredible guests whose work has been not only helpful but revelatory to me.

I interviewed Cory Doctorow about his new book, The Reverse Centaur’s Guide to Life After AI. I have long been a great fan of his work (he has more than 30 books), and he is one of those people who, when I see he is a guest on a podcast or program I follow, I make sure to watch/listen. Unlike many dystopian predictions of the coming automacene, Doctorow provides a balanced, even hopeful message:

Staying on AI, I recommend this article very much by Codie Peterson on the automacene. Codie’s message aligns with Cory’s:

I also had the great pleasure of interviewing Vincent Blevins, whose groundbreaking book The Jakarta Method is a true must-read. Vincent has a new book out, If We Burn, The Mass Protest Decade and the Missing Revolution. This is an incredible work of journalism, history and social theory, as Vincent details the mass global protests from 2010-2020 and helps us understand why the change being sought was often not found. It’s an important book and is a natural companion to his first book.

You can follow and support Vincent and his work on Substack.

Two interviews I did this week that I thought really stood out.

The first was with the very popular Canadian Prepper Network:

And a webinar I did with the War Industry Resisters Network, hosted by Ken Jones. Ben Freeman and I discuss the pending legislation to integrate the US and Israeli militaries, defense industries and intelligence agencies:

Many of you know that I have had health issues that have kept me from working full-time for many years now. I’m pleased to say that since I returned to work last October, my health has been pretty stable. It’s to the point now that I’d like to expand my work into more journalism and direct reporting to strengthen my commentary and analysis, similar to what I did in Palestine in 2024:

If you would like to support me, you can do so here:

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