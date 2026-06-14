Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
6d

An MOU with Washington is a paper shield. Trump is mentally deranged and a pathological liar, so every promise melts on contact. America’s record of broken deals speaks loudly. And now the silence, contradictions, and rushed signatures feel deeply suspicious. Iran should treat this not as diplomacy but as a warning flare: agreements can turn into traps the moment they’re signed.

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Sean Paul Kelley's avatar
Sean Paul Kelley
6d

It remains breathtaking. What the Iranians accomplished. A sweeping and massive strategic defeat, even if the Americans do plan some kind of treachery in the near term, the power differential between the two Nations has completely flipped. It’s still difficult to fathom.

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