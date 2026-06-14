If it be now, ’tis not to come. If it be not to come, it will be now. If it be not now, yet it will come—the readiness is all.” ~ Hamlet, William Shakespeare

Regarding the US-Iran MOU, I spoke with Azi Yazdi on the Mario Nawfal Show on Friday evening and explained that, regardless of all else that is being said, by all the sides, the proposed MOU is nothing more than an extension of the ceasefire and an acceptance of the de facto reality of Iran’s control of the Straits of Hormuz. There is nothing else that can be done to ensure commerce restarts out of the Gulf before oil inventories reach critically low levels in July and inflationary pressures from the shortage of other commodities coming out of the Gulf (helium, fertilizer, copper, sulfur, aluminum, etc.) start to hit consumers - a double header of energy crisis plus agricultural, tech, industrial and manufacturing supply chain deficits.

Whether or not an MOU is signed, and Israel, as we have already seen, will do its best to prevent it, Iran’s control of the Straits of Hormuz will be accepted by the US. There may be military action carried out by the US to performatively express outrage over the failure of the MOU process, but the Americans know they have no military leverage and that time is running out to avoid potentially catastrophic economic consequences of a continued shutdown into and out of the Persian Gulf. This is largely the modus vivendi I have suggested over the last couple of months, which will come to pass between the US and Iran. What Israel will do, what will happen in Lebanon, and how both the Democrats and Republicans will deal with it are all good questions. I don’t see any choice for the Americans but to either formally or informally accept reality. After the US congressional mid-term elections, maybe it will be different…

I still don’t see an actual formal negotiated settlement, a la the 2015 JCPOA, let alone an end to this “hot ceasefire”, as being a possibility for the next several months. After the Israeli elections, maybe it will be different…

Here is the full interview with Azi:

Here is an interview with Ed DeMarche of Trends Journal from Thursday, where we further get into the above:

Go Canes!