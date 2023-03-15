Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

This Substack is free and there are no subscriber levels. It’s meant to:

  • provide my analysis and understanding of war and peace;

  • share my own experiences at war as well as my physical, mental, and spiritual recovery;

  • rant as an independent about politics;

  • occasionally post as a cranky fifty-year fan of the NY Mets and Giants.

This Substack page also includes the 9 1/2 years of content from my WordPress blog. Please share, encourage friends to subscribe and please comment! You can also follow me on Twitter at @MatthewPHoh.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website and never miss an update.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace

A newsletter of my thoughts on war and peace, from the international conflicts of nations to the individual experience.

People

Matthew Hoh

@matthewhoh
Associate Director @MediaEisenhower
© 2025 Matthew Hoh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture