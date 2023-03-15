Why subscribe?
This Substack is free and there are no subscriber levels. It’s meant to:
provide my analysis and understanding of war and peace;
share my own experiences at war as well as my physical, mental, and spiritual recovery;
rant as an independent about politics;
occasionally post as a cranky fifty-year fan of the NY Mets and Giants.
This Substack page also includes the 9 1/2 years of content from my WordPress blog. Please share, encourage friends to subscribe and please comment! You can also follow me on Twitter at @MatthewPHoh.
Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website and never miss an update.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests.
To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.