Why subscribe?

This Substack is free and there are no subscriber levels. It’s meant to:

provide my analysis and understanding of war and peace;

share my own experiences at war as well as my physical, mental, and spiritual recovery;

rant as an independent about politics;

occasionally post as a cranky fifty-year fan of the NY Mets and Giants.

This Substack page also includes the 9 1/2 years of content from my WordPress blog. Please share, encourage friends to subscribe and please comment! You can also follow me on Twitter at @MatthewPHoh.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website and never miss an update.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.