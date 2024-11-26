Matt’s Thoughts on War and Peace
Bodybags from Gaza
Is the Second Marine Division going to Palestine?
8 hrs ago
Matthew Hoh
January 2025
Not Words of Hope
But acts of defiance, resistance, solidarity and resilience.
Jan 27
Matthew Hoh
November 2024
These Last Eight Days in Palestine
Deaths, demolitions and detentions.
Nov 26, 2024
Matthew Hoh
Stare into Gaza
The horror was not what I expected.
Nov 18, 2024
Matthew Hoh
August 2024
They Would Not Know Us
Benjamin Netanyahu was correct about a war between barbarism and civilization.
Aug 13, 2024
Matthew Hoh
Comes a Time
A thought on what may be coming and warnings of where we are now
Aug 8, 2024
Matthew Hoh
July 2024
Defending Democracy
Wars overseas will come home.
Jul 15, 2024
Matthew Hoh
June 2024
A Metaphysical Need, A Worldly Imperative
Our fight for political independence
Jun 30, 2024
Matthew Hoh
A Family's Torment, A Dying Empire's Rage
My thoughts on Julian Assange’s release and what it means going forward.
Jun 26, 2024
Matthew Hoh
London Calling
What I said at the House of Lords on Ukraine, Russia and nuclear war.
Jun 3, 2024
Matthew Hoh
May 2024
A Morality of Anger and Guilt
Reflections on Memorial Day
May 28, 2024
Matthew Hoh
March 2024
Dead and Divine and Brother of All
Good Friday
Mar 30, 2024
Matthew Hoh
